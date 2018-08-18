Sat August 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Who is attending Imran Khan's oath-taking?

A day after being elected to the top office of the country, Imran Khan takes oath of the prime minister today (Saturday).

He will  be sworn-in  at a ceremony to be held at The President House Islamabad where  President Mamnoon Hussain will administer oath to him.

Besides services chiefs, senior lawyers, members of civil society, bureaucrats, senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will also attend the ceremony.

Apart from that, the former cricket hero has invited his  former teammates  to the oath taking including   legendary Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Inzimamul Haq.

The PTI had also invited Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu but only Sidhu has reached Islamabad to  attend the ceremony.

Earlier, it was reported that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan would also come to Pakistan to  attend the ceremony but he has denied the reports.

While it was not clear who from Khan's family is going to attend  the oath taking,  his former wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday said the PTI chairman had asked his  sons not to come, although they were willing to.

   

