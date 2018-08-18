Who is attending Imran Khan's oath-taking?

A day after being elected to the top office of the country, Imran Khan takes oath of the prime minister today (Saturday).

He will be sworn-in at a ceremony to be held at The President House Islamabad where President Mamnoon Hussain will administer oath to him.

Besides services chiefs, senior lawyers, members of civil society, bureaucrats, senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will also attend the ceremony.

Apart from that, the former cricket hero has invited his former teammates to the oath taking including legendary Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Inzimamul Haq.

The PTI had also invited Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu but only Sidhu has reached Islamabad to attend the ceremony.

Earlier, it was reported that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan would also come to Pakistan to attend the ceremony but he has denied the reports.

While it was not clear who from Khan's family is going to attend the oath taking, his former wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday said the PTI chairman had asked his sons not to come, although they were willing to.