Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will take oath as Prime Minister in a ceremony at President House in Islamabad today (Saturday).

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 9:30am in the President House in Islamabad, where President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath to the prime minister-designate.



The simple ceremony will commence with the National Anthem and the guests would be served with tea and biscuits.

Khan was elected Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister on Friday, clinched victory with 176 votes while his opponent, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif begged 96 votes in the polling that took place in the National Assembly on Friday.