Sat August 18, 2018
Allah his witness: ‘Ruthless accountability on the way’
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister today
PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI
Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability
Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Agitation to be launched if required answers not given: Shahbaz
Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden speech in National Assembly

August 18, 2018

Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will take oath as Prime Minister in a ceremony at President House in Islamabad today (Saturday).

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 9:30am in the President House in Islamabad, where President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath to the prime minister-designate.

The simple ceremony will commence with the National Anthem  and  the  guests would be served with tea and biscuits.

 Khan was elected Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister on Friday, clinched victory with 176  votes while his opponent, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif begged 96 votes in the polling that took place in the National Assembly on Friday.

