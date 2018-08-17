Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Reviewing foreign policy
Khan vs Bhutto
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Karachi plunges into darkness due to major breakdown
Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

PTI welcomes Indian cricketer Sidhu

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has welcomed legendary Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived in Islamabad to attend the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan, which is scheduled to take place Saturday.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan welcomed Sidhu upon his arrival in Islamabad. 

Earlier, Indian cricketer Sidhu reached Lahore via Wagah Border on Friday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had invited Indian cricket greats Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the ceremony.

However, Kapil and Gavaskar refused to attend owing to prior commitments.

Upon arrival, Sidhi said it is a historic moment in Pakistan and I am glad to be here to show support to friend Khan.

“I am here to spread love,” the former batsman added.

