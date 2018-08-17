PTI welcomes Indian cricketer Sidhu

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has welcomed legendary Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived in Islamabad to attend the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan, which is scheduled to take place Saturday.



PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan welcomed Sidhu upon his arrival in Islamabad.



Earlier, Indian cricketer Sidhu reached Lahore via Wagah Border on Friday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had invited Indian cricket greats Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the ceremony.

However, Kapil and Gavaskar refused to attend owing to prior commitments.

Upon arrival, Sidhi said it is a historic moment in Pakistan and I am glad to be here to show support to friend Khan.

“I am here to spread love,” the former batsman added.