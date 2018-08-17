Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Karachi plunges into darkness due to major breakdown

Karachi plunges into darkness due to major breakdown
Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister

Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Pakistan

APP
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ali Zafar meets Sushma Swaraj, extends condolences on demise of Vajpayee

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Law and Information, Barrister Ali Zafar on Friday met Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi and extended condolences on the demise of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A four-member delegation from Pakistan, headed by Minister for Law and Information Ali Zafar attended last rites of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi.

Before his departure from New Delhi, the caretaker minister while talking to media paid tribute to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said they had come to India to extend condolences to the government and people of India from the government and people of Pakistan.

He said former Indian prime minister late Vajpaee was a peace-loving person and a farsighted and visionary leader.

He said both the countries should resolve their disputes including Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means.

The minister on the occasion also read a couplet of late Vajapee’s poem, ‘Jang na hone dengay, Bharat, Pakistan Parose haen.’

Barrister Ali Zafar was accompanied by Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, Dr Fareeha Bugti and Director to Law Minister Daniyal Gilani.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI welcomes Indian cricketer Sidhu

PTI welcomes Indian cricketer Sidhu
Karachi plunges into darkness due to major breakdown

Karachi plunges into darkness due to major breakdown
Chinese premier congratulates Imran Khan

Chinese premier congratulates Imran Khan
Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'