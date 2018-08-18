Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI

Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI
Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability
Army Chief concerned over surge in Afghan violence

Army Chief concerned over surge in Afghan violence
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Imran has become PM through the worst rigging: Shahbaz Sharif

Imran has become PM through the worst rigging: Shahbaz Sharif
Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Power breakdown plunges Karachi into darkness, restoration efforts underway

KARACHI: Many areas of Karachi city plunged into darkness due to a major power breakdown on Friday night.

Areas affected included; Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, Saddar, Lyari,  Nazimabad, North Karachi, Malir, Landhi and Korangi , Federal ‘B’ Area, Liaquatabad, North Karachi,  New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Bahadurabad, Keamari, Kharadar, Meethadar, Soldier Bazar, Guru Mandir,  Shershah, Malir and other parts 0f the port city.

Meanwhile, the electricity breakdown also hit many parts of Sindh including, Hyderabad, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Umarkot, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar and other cities, some parts of  Balochistan are also undergoing massive electricity breakdown.

Talking to media, K-Electric Director Sadia Dada said that Extra High Tension (EHT) lines’ tripping has caused the power breakdown in the metropolis, adding that major parts of Karachi are facing power disruption.

On its official Twitter page, K-Electric said a "500 kV transmission line connecting KE to the National Grid has tripped," adding that it has had a rollover effect on Karachi's electric supply due to which various parts of the city are experiencing an outage.

According to K-E official twitter handle, the restoration efforts are underway with some affected areas already back online.

The "power situation in the city is expected to improve significantly in the next 4 to 5 hours. We will continue to share updates," it added.

Earlier, K-E spokesperson had confirmed that the power supply to most of the port city was suspended due to the tripping of an extra high-tension (EHT) wire.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI

Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI
Army Chief concerned over surge in Afghan violence

Army Chief concerned over surge in Afghan violence
PTI welcomes Indian cricketer Sidhu

PTI welcomes Indian cricketer Sidhu
Ali Zafar meets Sushma Swaraj, extends condolences on demise of Vajpayee

Ali Zafar meets Sushma Swaraj, extends condolences on demise of Vajpayee
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger

US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger
England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'