Power breakdown plunges Karachi into darkness, restoration efforts underway

KARACHI: Many areas of Karachi city plunged into darkness due to a major power breakdown on Friday night.

Areas affected included; Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, Saddar, Lyari, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Malir, Landhi and Korangi , Federal ‘B’ Area, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Bahadurabad, Keamari, Kharadar, Meethadar, Soldier Bazar, Guru Mandir, Shershah, Malir and other parts 0f the port city.

Meanwhile, the electricity breakdown also hit many parts of Sindh including, Hyderabad, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Umarkot, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar and other cities, some parts of Balochistan are also undergoing massive electricity breakdown.

Talking to media, K-Electric Director Sadia Dada said that Extra High Tension (EHT) lines’ tripping has caused the power breakdown in the metropolis, adding that major parts of Karachi are facing power disruption.

On its official Twitter page, K-Electric said a "500 kV transmission line connecting KE to the National Grid has tripped," adding that it has had a rollover effect on Karachi's electric supply due to which various parts of the city are experiencing an outage.

According to K-E official twitter handle, the restoration efforts are underway with some affected areas already back online.

The "power situation in the city is expected to improve significantly in the next 4 to 5 hours. We will continue to share updates," it added.

Earlier, K-E spokesperson had confirmed that the power supply to most of the port city was suspended due to the tripping of an extra high-tension (EHT) wire.







