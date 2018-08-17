Fri August 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Karachi plunges into darkness due to major breakdown

KARACHI: Many areas of Karachi city plunged into darkness due to a major power breakdown on Friday night.

These areas include Saddar, Garden, Federal ‘B’ Area, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Bahadurabad, Keamari, Kharadar, Meethadar, Soldier Bazar, Guru Mandir, Defence, Shershah, Malir and other areas.

Geo News reported that most of the city has been affected by tripping of the Bin Qasim high transmission.

It has also been reported that the red zone area where the Governor House and the Chief Minister House are situated also went into darkness.

