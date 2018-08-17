Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and newly elected prime minister Imran Khan has nominated Sardar Usman Buzdar for Chief Minister of Punjab.



Sardar Usman was elected member provincial assembly from PP-286 Dera Ghazi Khan 2.



In video message on Facebook, Imran Khan said, "Sardar Usman belongs to most impoverished area where people don’t have electricity, water and hospitals, therefore he knows the ordeal of the poor people.”



“Sardar Usman is the only MPA with no electricity at his house,”Imran said while explaining his decision to nominate Usman as CM Punjab.



Imran Khan was optimistic honest Chief Minister Sardar Usman Dar will live up to the expectations and fulfill the vision of PTI.



Sardar Usman is the elder son of tribal elder Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar.

Usman participated in general elections 2013 on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid ticket, however, could not clinch the seat. Later, he joined PTI and secured 27,027 votes in elections 2018.



