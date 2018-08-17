Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister

Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and newly elected prime minister Imran Khan has nominated Sardar Usman Buzdar for Chief Minister of Punjab.

Sardar Usman was elected member provincial assembly from PP-286 Dera Ghazi Khan 2.

In video message on Facebook, Imran Khan said, "Sardar Usman belongs to most impoverished area where people don’t have electricity, water and hospitals, therefore he knows the ordeal of the poor people.”

“Sardar Usman is the only MPA with no electricity at his house,”Imran said while explaining his decision to nominate Usman as CM Punjab.

Imran Khan was optimistic honest Chief Minister Sardar Usman Dar will live up to the expectations and fulfill the vision of PTI.

Sardar Usman is the elder son of tribal elder Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar.

Usman participated in general elections 2013 on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid ticket, however, could not clinch the seat. Later, he joined PTI and secured 27,027 votes in elections 2018.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit
Imran has become PM through the worst rigging: Shahbaz Sharif

Imran has become PM through the worst rigging: Shahbaz Sharif
Eid-ul-Azha: Four Eid holidays in Sindh

Eid-ul-Azha: Four Eid holidays in Sindh
Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister

Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'