Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister

Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

ISLAMABAD: The closing ceremony of Air Exercise Saffron Bandit was held at Air Warfare School, Mushaf today Friday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force participated in the concluding phase of the Saffron Bandit by flying an exercise mission.

Interacting with the air and ground crew participating in the exercise, the Air Chief said that the rigorous training imparted through such exercises would help in maintaining the cutting edge of PAF.

He also lauded the level of motivation and thorough professionalism of the PAF personnel and stated that owing to the operational readiness of PAF, we are ever ready to counter any internal or external threat.

The Exercise Saffron Bandit is conducted in PAF since 1994 with the prime objective of excelling in the air combat capability in any future conflict.

Group Captain Ghazi Salah-ud-din, Officer Commanding Air Warfare School gave a detailed briefing about the conduct of the exercise. All weapon systems of the PAF participated in this Air Exercise.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot
Imran has become PM through the worst rigging: Shahbaz Sharif

Imran has become PM through the worst rigging: Shahbaz Sharif
Eid-ul-Azha: Four Eid holidays in Sindh

Eid-ul-Azha: Four Eid holidays in Sindh
Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister

Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'