Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Reviewing foreign policy

Khan vs Bhutto

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Imran has become PM through the worst rigging: Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan has reached the Prime Minister slot through the worst rigging of the history.

The former chief minister Punjab, who contested the election against Imran Khan in the house, was speaking after the National Assembly elected the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Friday.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the elections held on July 25 were the most controversial elections in the history of Pakistan.

Amidst much uproar from the members of the house and the PTI workers in the gallery, the PML-N president blamed that the Pakistan Election Commission totally failed to hold the elections in a transparent manner.

