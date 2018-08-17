Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari won the hearts of the public following his maiden speech in the National Assembly on Friday.

Upon the election of Imran Khan as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, the National Assembly took a chaotic turn with opposition parties creating a ruckus during the session. However, the PPP chief’s speech stood poles apart from the fiery dialogues delivered by Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

Social media was all praises for the 29-year-old leader’s poised and tranquil oration which they claimed appeared to be more settled than the ones made by veteran leaders in the parliament.



