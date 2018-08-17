Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden speech in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for ruckus in the National Assembly during election of 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.



In his maiden speech in the National Assembly, Bilawal said, “Two major parties (PML-N and PTI) in the National Assembly disappointed the nation with their uproar.”

“This House is Supreme and mother of all institution, we have not learnt from the past,” Bilawal said.



Bilawal also congratulated Imran Khan on being elected as prime minister and hoped Khan will bury the politics of intolerance as he not the premier of any particular party but that of entire Pakistan.

