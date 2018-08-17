Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability

ISLAMABAD: The newly elected Prime Minister, Imran Khan has announced strict accountability for those who plundered national exchequer in his first address in the National Assembly as PM.



Addressing the National Assembly following his election as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan thanked Allah Almighty and the nation for electing him to power to bring change in the country.

“The first thing we have to do is strict accountability; those people who have looted the country, I promise that they will be brought to justice.”

Imran Khan also promised that any kind of NRO will not happen for any of these dacoits.



He also promised the nation that the change we will bring, it is the change that this country was hoping and praying for.

The newly elected Prime Minister said “it’s been a 22 year old struggle to come here, no military dictator nurtured me. I am here with own struggle and accord.”



“My father was never in politics, I had no political experience, I struggled for 22 years and I am proud that we can lead this country to become like what our hero Quaid e Azam envisioned. His struggle was the strongest.”



Khan vowed to strengthen the Parliament, and announced that twice a month he will answer questions in the parliament as the Prime Minister.



He assured that he would work towards a prosperous future for the youth of Pakistan.



Over rigging allegations, Imran Khan said all those making noise today on rigging, the same people did not open up only four constituencies PTI had asked after 2013 elections.



“We will make such an electoral policy where the winners and those who lose will be satisfied with the results,” he vowed and added that whoever is saying there was rigging, I ask them to go the courts and the election commission.



Khan said “No one has ever been able to blackmail me before. I tell you please go ahead and protest and hit the streets, we will provide the container to you.”

