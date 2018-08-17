Fri August 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Malala hopeful to work out free women education with newly-elected PM

KARACHI: Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai has raised toast on Imran Khan's victory as the newly-elected prime minister, stating her expectations of a peaceful Pakistan under his hand.

"Congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for their electoral victory. I am encouraged and hopeful by his wish to ensure peace and prosperity in Pakistan and his focus on education for the children of Pakistan," the  21-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Citing PTI chairman Imran Khan’s eyes on education in the recently finalized 100 days reform agenda, the women’s education activist Malala Yousufzai  extended her appreciation with expectations of a better schooling system in the Naya Pakistan.

“With PTI’s focus on education in its first 100 days plan, I look forward to Prime Minister Imran Khan working with federal, provincial and legislative governments and civil society of Pakistan in his effort to get the 13-million out-of-school Pakistani girls into classroom to get free, safe and quality education,"

Malala also expressed her high hope of working out free education for girls in the country with the newly-elected premier.

My hope is that Pakistan will someday be known as a global leader in education, a country where all children receive the schooling they need to pursue their dreams and contribute to nation. I believe this can begin with this government and I hope to work with Prime Minister Imran Khan toward this noble goal." 

