200 people killed, 18000 phones snatched in Karachi in seven months

KARACHI: The Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) released a data revealing that about 18,000 mobile phones were snatched at gunpoint from January to July 2018 in the city as compared to 16,000 phones snatched last year.

While diving into deeper dive, 18,384 mobile phones were snatched in the first seven months of the year 2018 whereas 16,988 were stolen in 2017 in the city.

Besides, 12,573 motorcycles were also stolen while the number of cars stolen/snatched amounted to 474 during the last seven months.

Simultaneously, there were two cases of bank robberies and 33 cases of extortion reported, with 199 citizens being killed in the past year.

It’s once again that Karachi breathes an air of insecurity and uncertainty as crime prevails on streets.