Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been elected the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.



Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar announced the name of the Leader of the House after vote count.

Imran Khan secured 176 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shehbaz Sharif bagged 96 votes in the polling for the Leader of the House in in the 342-seat National Assembly on Friday.

Khan needed a simple majority of 172 to take power.



PTI lawmakers and its allies chanted slogans “Prime Minister Imran Khan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’ as soon as the Speaker announced the results.



Pakistan People’s Party, who was part of joint opposition showing reservations on the candidature of Shehbaz Sharif, abstained from voting process.

Attired in white Shalwar Qamiz, the skipper sat in the front row of seats in the lower house of the parliament.



Imran Khan will take oath as Prime Minister on Saturday August 18.

The PTI, which emerged as the leading party in the July 25 general election, has 151 seats, and with the support of its allies, the total stands at 175 which was more than the required simple majority.



On the other hand, PML-N MPs wearing black armbands protested and raised slogans in favour of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

They also raised their popular slogan of "Give respect to Vote' in the National Assembly as well.

PTI finalizes initial 100 days agenda



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a high level meeting, has finalized its initial 100-day future plan, Geo News reported citing the sources.

Sources said PTI Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan chaired the meeting attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen and other party leaders besides former chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arbab Shahzad as a special guest here Thursday.

PTI has decided to replace the heads of federal and provincial organizations for its initial 100 days, the sources said. The recommendation to replace the heads was put forward by Arbad Shahzad.

The list of federal secretaries to be transferred has also been prepared besides the high ranking officials deployed on political basis, the sources privy to the development said.

Sources said Chairman FBR, NEPRA, Railways, PIA and other organizations would likely be replaced.

The experts of their field would be posted in the relevant government organizations and the new postings would be made 100 initial days after which the performance of these officers would be reviews.