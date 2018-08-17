Fri August 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Peshawar Police arrests culprits behind murder of transgender

Peshawar police convicted on Friday the culprits behind the murder of a transgender person who was reportedly dead earlier this morning.

Capital City Police Peshawar announced on Twitter the detention of the convicts who were involved in the murder of transgender person named Nasir alias ‘Nazo’ and recovered the weapons used for the act as well.

“Brutal murder of a Transgender #Peshawar Police jumped into action. Traced the case, arrested the accused, recovered the pistol and dagger used in the murder. Peshawar Police always firmly stands by the victims and especially the vulnerable groups like Transgenders,” stated the tweet.

The victim was brutally tortured near her residence in Peshawar’s Bara Gate area on Thursday after which she was shot dead.

Her body was recovered the next morning in a sack, as per police reports. 

