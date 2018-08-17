Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Residents of Dera Ghazi Khan witnessed a tragic spectacle of a woman trying to escape from unknown men who introduced themselves as officials of Darul Aman in Dera Ghazi Khan district of south Punjab.

A video of the incident is being circulated on the social media that shows the woman screaming as unnamed men attempt to take her to an undisclosed location.

Witnessing the incident, some citizens intervened and asked the men as to why they are forcing the woman into rickshaw.

According to reports, the incident took place on August 16 in Khyaban-e-Sarwar near Dasti Bridge.

The woman, who has been identified as Rifat, a resident of Kohlu, accused the man of assaulting her and pleads the onlookers to save her.

According to unconfirmed reports, the woman has been sent back to the Darul Aman.

Social media users have demanded the chief justice take notice of the affairs of Darul Aman in Dera Ghazi Khan.

A local reporter said the teenage girl had fled a shelter home and was manhandled by the male staffers on Jam Pur Road in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

He said she was stopped at a police picked and asked for some documents which she did not possess.

Later, she was arrested and sent to Model Town B police station. The same day police produced her before the area magistrate, who sent her to Darul Aman.

