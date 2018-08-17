Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
National Assembly session to elect PM starts

National Assembly session to elect PM starts
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath

CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Residents of Dera Ghazi Khan witnessed a tragic spectacle of a woman trying to escape from unknown men who introduced themselves as officials of Darul Aman in Dera Ghazi Khan district of south Punjab.

A video of the incident is being circulated on the social media that shows the woman screaming  as unnamed men attempt to take her to an undisclosed location.

Witnessing the incident, some citizens intervened and asked the men as to why they are forcing the woman into rickshaw.

According to reports, the incident took place on August 16 in Khyaban-e-Sarwar near Dasti Bridge.

The woman, who has been identified as Rifat, a resident of Kohlu, accused  the man of assaulting her and pleads the onlookers to save her.

According to unconfirmed reports, the woman has been sent back to the Darul Aman.


Social media users have demanded the chief justice take notice of the affairs  of Darul Aman in Dera Ghazi Khan. 

A local reporter said  the  teenage girl  had fled a shelter home and was manhandled by the male staffers on Jam Pur Road in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

He said  she was stopped  at a police picked and asked for some  documents which she did not possess. 

Later, she was arrested and sent to Model Town B police station. The same day police produced her before the area magistrate, who sent her to Darul Aman.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Criminals arrested for buying boy's goat through fake currency

Criminals arrested for buying boy's goat through fake currency

CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath

CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath
Imran Khan loses himself in a labyrinth of Parliament House corridors

Imran Khan loses himself in a labyrinth of Parliament House corridors

Text of prime minister's oath

Text of prime minister's oath

Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'