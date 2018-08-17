Fri August 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Live updates: Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been elected the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar announced the name of the Leader of the House after vote count.

Imran Khan secured 176 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shehbaz Sharif bagged 96 votes in the polling for the Leader of the House in National Assembly on Friday.

The MNAs supporting Imran Khan gathered in lobby A while those supporting Shahbaz Sharif in lobby B.

The speaker had designated booth A as voting booth for Imran Khan  and booth B as voting booth for Shahbaz Sharif  in the NA.

Attired in white-shalwar qameez and black waistcoat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan  has also reached the parliament house.

5:30pm

The polling process for electing prime minister of Pakistan has ended and the counting of the ballot is underway in the National Assembly.

5:10pm

PML-N candidate for prime minister Shehbaz Sharif himself made efforts to woo PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari   to vote for PM slot, but failed to do so.

4:55pm

Pakistan People’s Party is abstaining from voting in the process of electing the prime minister. 

4:50pm

Voting for prime minister of Pakistan begins in the National Assembly, being presided over by Speaker Asad Qaisar.

04:15pm

National  Assembly session has started.

03:45pm

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has  decided to protest in the National Assembly after the election of prime minister over alleged rigging in the last month election.

03:15pm

Talking to media upon arrival at the Parliament House, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal said  PML-N's mandate was snatched in July 25 elections.

03:00pm

Sheikh Rasheed  said  Pakistan is in critical phase of its history. When asked to comment about his propspects of being  in Imran Khan's cabinet, AML chief replied:" I'm in best position".

The PTI emerged single largest party in July 25  general elections  and is all set to  form government in center  with the help of its allies.

Imran Khan is required to  receive  172 votes in the  372-member house .  

Analyst believe Khan is expected to secure 176 voters while his opponent Shahbaz Sharif 95 . The Pakistan People's Party has decided to abstain the vote expressing reservations over the nomination of Shahbaz Sharif.

The opposition stand divided after it failed to filed a joint candidate against Imran Khan.

The PTI on Thursday got its chief minister elected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second consecutive term while it is also expected to  win the slot in Punjab.

Comments

