Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death: Pakistan delegation to attend last rites

A delegation from government of Pakistan is leaving for India to attend last rites of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died on Thursday.

Quoting unnamed sources, Geo News on Friday reported that the delegation consists of Director General South Asia at Foreign Office Dr Faisal, Information Minister Dr Ali Zafar and a senior official of the Law and Justice Ministry.

The sources said that the delegation would return later in the day after attending the funeral.