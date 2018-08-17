Transgender shot dead after severe torture in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A transgender person named Nasir alias ‘Nazo’ was tortured and shot dead at her residence near Bara Gate locality in the city when unidentified persons opened fire at her on Thursday, police said.



The body was later found in a sack bearing torture marks, police added.

Trans Action Pakistan, an organization working for the rights of transgender persons, condemned the killing and said this is 62 killing of transgender persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2015.478 cases of violence are recorded in year 2018.

These violent incidents against the transgenders have witnessed a sudden rise in the provincial capital

A few days back, three transgender persons were wounded in a knife attack by unidentified people in Peshawar’s Sarband area when they were going to invite their community members to a private ceremony.

Later in March, a transgender person and her friend were shot dead in Peshawar. They were en route to Patand Chowk from Iqbal Plaza in a rickshaw when unidentified persons opened fire at them.

National Commission for Human Rights has taken notice of the incidents and directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief to submit an investigation report into the matter immediately.