Pak, Indian DGMOs establish hotline contact, exchange independence day greetings

RAWALPINDI: Hotline contact was established between Pakistani and Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Thursday, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the statement, Both DGMOs felicitated each other on Independence Day, expressing general satisfaction over the situation along the LOC and WB since their communication on 29 May 2018 for reinvigorating ceasefire agreement.

According to Army 's media wing, DGMO Pakistan raised concern over Indian violations and deliberately targeting innocent civilians which has resulted into 4 Shahadats and 32 injuries including sniping of 8 individuals since 29 May 2018 especially in broad daylight on 15-16 Aug 2018 in Leepa sector. It was conveyed that such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LOC.

DGMO Pakistan also expressed concern over unusual movements of weapons and forces along LOC and cautioned Indian DGMO over any provocation which had the potential to vitiate the environment along LOC. Indian DGMO assured that no such move had taken place, said the statement.



Indian allegation of infiltration and abetment of terrorism along the LOC were strongly rejected and Indian DGMO was informed that effective measures are in place and no such presence or movement has been observed by Pakistani forces. However, if any actionable intelligence is available, the same may be shared for investigation.

DGMO Pakistan expressed commitment to peace, however, indicated that if such aggressive actions continue same will be effectively responded which will have detrimental effects on peace and tranquility along the LOC.