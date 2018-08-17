Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador
Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists

Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
US Secretary of State names special representative for Iran

US Secretary of State names special representative for Iran
Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot
Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise
Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak, Indian DGMOs establish hotline contact, exchange independence day greetings

RAWALPINDI: Hotline contact was established between Pakistani and Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Thursday, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the  statement, Both DGMOs felicitated each other on Independence Day, expressing general satisfaction over the situation along the LOC and WB since their communication on 29 May 2018 for reinvigorating ceasefire agreement.

According to Army 's media wing, DGMO Pakistan raised concern over Indian violations and deliberately targeting innocent civilians which has resulted into 4 Shahadats and 32 injuries including sniping of 8 individuals since 29 May 2018 especially in broad daylight on 15-16 Aug 2018 in Leepa sector. It was conveyed that such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LOC.

DGMO Pakistan also expressed concern over unusual movements of weapons and forces along LOC and cautioned Indian DGMO over any provocation which had the potential to vitiate the environment along LOC. Indian DGMO assured that no such move had taken place, said the statement.

Indian allegation of infiltration and abetment of terrorism along the LOC were strongly rejected and Indian DGMO was informed that effective measures are in place and no such presence or movement has been observed by Pakistani forces. However, if any actionable intelligence is available, the same may be shared for investigation.

DGMO Pakistan expressed commitment to peace, however, indicated that if such aggressive actions continue same will be effectively responded which will have detrimental effects on peace and tranquility along the LOC.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI finalizes initial 100 days agenda

PTI finalizes initial 100 days agenda
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
Pakistan, China hold third round of maritime dialogue

Pakistan, China hold third round of maritime dialogue

Asif Zardari felicitates CM-elect Murad Ali Shah

Asif Zardari felicitates CM-elect Murad Ali Shah
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post