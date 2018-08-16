PTI finalizes initial 100 days agenda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a high level meeting, has finalized its initial 100-day future plan, Geo News reported citing the sources.



Sources said PTI Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan chaired the meeting attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen and other party leaders besides former chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arbab Shahzad as a special guest here Thursday.

PTI has decided to replace the heads of federal and provincial organizations for its initial 100 days, the sources said. The recommendation to replace the heads was put forward by Arbad Shahzad.

The list of federal secretaries to be transferred has also been prepared besides the high ranking officials deployed on political basis, the sources privy to the development said.

Sources said Chairman FBR, NEPRA, Railways, PIA and other organizations would likely be replaced.

The experts of their field would be posted in the relevant government organizations and the new postings would be made 100 initial days after which the performance of these officers would be reviews.