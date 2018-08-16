Thu August 16, 2018
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador
Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot
Twitter mourns death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise
Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

PTI finalizes initial 100 days agenda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a high level meeting, has finalized its initial 100-day future plan, Geo News reported citing the sources.

Sources said PTI Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan chaired the meeting attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen and other party leaders besides former chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arbab Shahzad as a special guest here Thursday.

PTI has decided to replace the heads of federal and provincial organizations for its initial 100 days, the sources said. The recommendation to replace the heads was put forward by Arbad Shahzad.

The list of federal secretaries to be transferred has also been prepared besides the high ranking officials deployed on political basis, the sources privy to the development said.

Sources said Chairman FBR, NEPRA, Railways, PIA and other organizations would likely be replaced.

The experts of their field would be posted in the relevant government organizations and the new postings would be made 100 initial days after which the performance of these officers would be reviews.

