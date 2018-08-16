Pakistan, China hold third round of maritime dialogue

The 3rd round of Maritime Dialogue between Pakistan and China was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing on 16th August, 2018.

Additional Secretary Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad led the Pakistani delegation whilst the Chinese side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Kong Xuanyou.

Both sides held comprehensive discussions on the entire range of maritime cooperation between Pakistan and China.

These included: evaluation of Pakistan-China existing maritime cooperation; bilateral cooperation and exchanges between the two Navies; cooperation in fisheries sector; maritime security, and science and technology cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to further deepen practical cooperation in relevant areas for the benefit of the two countries.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation and vowed to further strengthen and enhance bilateral cooperation in all mutually relevant areas. Both countries expressed their commitment to further improve cooperation in matters of regional and international significance.