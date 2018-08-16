Thu August 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan extended his condolences over the passing of the former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday.

The incoming prime minister of Pakistan stated subsequent to the news of Vajpayee’s death: “There is a void in the politics of South Asia after his death. There can be political differences but the desire of peace remains present across the border. We stand with India in this difficult time."

The Prime Minister-elect went on to add that the Indian leader had taken on the duty of improving the ties between the two neighboring countries and his efforts for tranquility will always be remembered.

The former Indian prime minister of India who’s first tenure lasted for a mere 16 days in 1996, had demised on Thursday at the age of 93, in New Delhi.

Vajpayee was reelected as premier two years later in 1998 as well after which he sustained charge of the country till 2004.

