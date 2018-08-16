Thu August 16, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 16, 2018

‘Put your own house in order rather than blaming’, Pakistan tells India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday asked India to put its own house in order rather than accusing Pakistan and its intelligence agencies for every other happening.

“India should grow up and stop blaming Pakistan for everything,” Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing here at the Foreign Office.

Responding to reports of India accusing Pakistan of backing the recent Khalistan movement in Canada, the Spokesman said, India would benefit more by putting its own house in order and addressing the atrocious maltreatment of Indian minorities rather than attacking the imaginary shadows”.

“Whether it is a flood or a plague, India puts a blame on ISI (Inter Services Intelligence),” he said, and added that this practice was nothing new and Pakistan passed through this experience for long in the past as well.

The Spokesman said the tendency of Indian media to make false allegations against Pakistan could only be considered “elusive”.

“Instead, India should immediately halt its continuing atrocities in IOK where curfews and suspended communication are a norm and innocent Kashmiri women are harassed and raped with impunity in the guise of search and cordon operations,” he said.

To a question of Indian claim of over 1,400 ceasefire violations at border by Pakistan, he said in fact the 30 persons were martyred and 120 injured at Pakistani side.

He mentioned that the report of UN’s Office of High Commission on Human Rights was a clear manifestation on Indian violations and urged upon India to let the Inquiry Commission monitor the ceasefire violations.

He said it was a standard practice of the Pakistan’s Foreign Office to share with UN Security Council the data on ceasefire violations by India every December.

Regarding the ceasefire at Pak-Afghan border, he said Pakistan repeatedly called for pursuing an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process, seeking a political solution to the issue.

He said the fencing of Pak-Afghan border would take over two years to complete and added that Pakistan was fencing the border with the objective of regulating the movement of men and material as part of the country’s counter-terrorism efforts for long-term regional stability.

On repatriation of Afghan refugees, he said a delegation from the Afghan government would soon visit Islamabad to work out the details.

On the much-delayed SAARC summit for over two years, he said Pakistan was ready to host the summit for the progress on regional matters.

When sought update on the assistance by the United States, the Spokesman said all security assistance had been suspended and the particular training programme – International Military Education Training (IMET) – for Pakistani military officers was also affected by this.

Comments

