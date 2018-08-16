Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador
Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists

Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists
Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot
Twitter mourns death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Twitter mourns death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate

Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise
Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his sincere condolences on the death of former Prime Minister of India Atal Behari Vajpayee.

"Prime Minister Vajpayee’s efforts towards establishing an atmosphere of trust between India and Pakistan will be his lasting legacy,"Bilawal said, hoping that India’s current leadership exhibits similar intentions and commitment towards sustainable peace in South Asia.

Three-time Indian prime minister died on Thursday, sparking tributes from across the political spectrum as current leader Narendra Modi mourned the "irreplaceable loss" of the respected statesman.

The 93-year-old had battled poor health for years but his condition deteriorated sharply in recent days, with doctors placing him on life support.

The sudden turn sparked a flurry of visits from top dignitaries, including Modi, who credited Vajpayee with laying the foundations for the meteoric rise of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that rules India today.

"Atal Ji´s passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me," Modi said in a tweet Thursday, using a Hindi-language honorific.

"It was Atal Ji´s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century.

"It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick."

Vajpayee was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he was admitted nine weeks ago.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise
‘Put your own house in order rather than blaming’, Pakistan tells India

‘Put your own house in order rather than blaming’, Pakistan tells India
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh
Load More load more

Spotlight

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post