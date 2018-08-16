Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

RAWALPINDI: PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq was hospitalized after suffering from chest pains on Thursday.

The senator was moved to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after he complained of chest pains.

Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiyani of the institute revealed that the PML leader had undergone an angioplasty and had a stent implantation in one of his coronary arteries.

He said that the surgery had led to his blocked artery getting opened subsequent to which the senator’s condition normalized and he was later discharged.

Haq is presently on complete rest as advised by the doctors.