Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador
Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists

Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists
Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot
India´s three-time prime minister Vajpayee dead at 93

India´s three-time prime minister Vajpayee dead at 93
Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate

Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided not to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This was decided in a meeting chaired jointly by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari. The meeting was attended by Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Khursheed Shah and others.

Sources said PPP decided not to support Shehbaz Sharif.

The sources went on to say, PPP high level consultative meeting also deliberated on whether to take part in the voting process for prime minister.

The National Assembly will elect leader of the house –prime minister on Friday.

The joint opposition that include PML-N, PPP, MMA and ANP had nominated Shehbaz Sharif as their candidate.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is contesting for the premiership slot.

Earlier, talking to media, Khursheed Shah said PPP had apprised PML-N of its reservations over Shehbaz Sharif’s candidature that if the latter did not replace its nominee, PPP would decide on support.

However, PML-N stands firm on Shehbaz’s candidature as the party went ahead with the submission of his nomination papers for election as Leader of the House (prime minister) with the National Assembly Secretariat.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh
Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

PTI member allegedly thrashed by showroom staff

PTI member allegedly thrashed by showroom staff
Load More load more

Spotlight

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post