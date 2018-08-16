PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided not to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.



This was decided in a meeting chaired jointly by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari. The meeting was attended by Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Khursheed Shah and others.

Sources said PPP decided not to support Shehbaz Sharif.

The sources went on to say, PPP high level consultative meeting also deliberated on whether to take part in the voting process for prime minister.

The National Assembly will elect leader of the house –prime minister on Friday.

The joint opposition that include PML-N, PPP, MMA and ANP had nominated Shehbaz Sharif as their candidate.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is contesting for the premiership slot.

Earlier, talking to media, Khursheed Shah said PPP had apprised PML-N of its reservations over Shehbaz Sharif’s candidature that if the latter did not replace its nominee, PPP would decide on support.

However, PML-N stands firm on Shehbaz’s candidature as the party went ahead with the submission of his nomination papers for election as Leader of the House (prime minister) with the National Assembly Secretariat.