PTI member allegedly thrashed by showroom staff

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Mansoor Sheikh became target of thrashing by a car showroom staff following reports of him vandalizing the place.

The footage circulating social media on Wednesday showed the PTI leader being beaten by members of a car showroom in Karachi with Sheikh’s daughter attempting to jump in the brawl to rescue her father as his clothes were tattered amidst the scuffle.

The video also showed the showroom’s state in shambles with broken glass and chairs scattered all over.

Police reports revealed that the brawl had initiated during the exchange of a car.

On the other hand, the staff revealed that the uproar was allegedly initiated by the PTI member who arrived at the scene accompanied by his guard.

The showroom staff had also claimed that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir had provided backing to the politician whereas the SSP denied the allegations stating that he had nothing to do with the occurrence as the location of the incident does not come under his belt of authority either.

Moreover, police officials revealed that Motor Dealers Association has also filed a related case against the showroom owners.