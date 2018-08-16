Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador
Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists

Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists
Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot
India´s three-time prime minister Vajpayee dead at 93

India´s three-time prime minister Vajpayee dead at 93
Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate

Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI member allegedly thrashed by showroom staff

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Mansoor Sheikh became target of thrashing by a car showroom staff following reports of him vandalizing the place.

The footage circulating social media on Wednesday showed the PTI leader being beaten by members of a car showroom in Karachi with Sheikh’s daughter attempting to jump in the brawl to rescue her father as his clothes were tattered amidst the scuffle.

The video also showed the showroom’s state in shambles with broken glass and chairs scattered all over.

Police reports revealed that the brawl had initiated during the exchange of a car.

On the other hand, the staff revealed that the uproar was allegedly initiated by the PTI member who arrived at the scene accompanied by his guard.

The showroom staff had also claimed that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir had provided backing to the politician whereas the SSP denied the allegations stating that he had nothing to do with the occurrence as the location of the incident does not come under his belt of authority either.

Moreover, police officials revealed that Motor Dealers Association has also filed a related case against the showroom owners.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh
Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot
Load More load more

Spotlight

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post