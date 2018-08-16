Twitter mourns death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Today's sun marked the demise of former prime minister of India hailed as "The People’s Prime Minister" at the age of 93 after prolonged illness.

Soon after which people all around the globe flooded social media with their respect and condolences for the man who was all in one.

On the parallel to the world, Pakistan expressed its grief too as journalists, politicians and social activist react on twitter with their grief filled posts for the late Prime Minister,"Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

In separate statements, Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed condolence over the demise of three-time Indian premier.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed lauded the leader as a man of vision who believed in actions rather than words only.



Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar regarded Vajpayee as the advocate of Indo-Pak peace as she remembers time when he visited Pakistan with a message of harmony and brother hood.





Shehla Rashid, Former Vice-President, JNU Students' tweeted on how Vajpayee is the favorite among Kashmiris , especially, for the kind of ideology he always followed whilst language of humanity that he spoke.

Current,prime minister of India, Narendra Modi mourned over Vajpayee's death in a series of tweets ,

Modi called him a "man of intellect" and "outstanding wit."

Here are few more on twitter from the political fraternity of India,









Moreover, the B-Town shed its tears on the three-times Prime minister's demise as celebrities exhibited their desolation in tweets,













In a nutshell, the space would always be vacant after the legend departs his ways as he lived a legacy of his own kind!







