Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador
Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists

Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists
Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot
Twitter mourns death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Twitter mourns death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate

Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise
Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Twitter mourns death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Today's sun marked the demise of former prime minister of India hailed as   "The People’s Prime Minister" at the age of 93 after prolonged illness. 

Soon after which people all around the globe flooded social media with their respect and condolences for the  man who  was all in one.

On the parallel to the world, Pakistan   expressed its grief  too as  journalists, politicians and social activist  react on twitter with their  grief filled posts for the late Prime Minister,"Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

In separate statements, Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed condolence over the demise of three-time Indian premier. 

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed lauded the leader as a man of vision who believed in actions rather than words only.

Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar regarded Vajpayee as the advocate of Indo-Pak peace as she remembers time when he visited Pakistan with a message of harmony and brother hood.


Shehla Rashid, Former Vice-President, JNU Students' tweeted on how Vajpayee is the favorite among  Kashmiris , especially, for the kind of ideology he always followed whilst language of humanity that he spoke.

Current,prime minister of India, Narendra Modi mourned over Vajpayee's death in a  series of tweets ,

Modi called him a "man of intellect" and "outstanding wit."

Here are few more on twitter from the political fraternity of India,



Moreover, the B-Town shed its tears on the three-times Prime minister's demise as celebrities exhibited their desolation in tweets,




In  a nutshell, the space would always be vacant after the legend departs his ways  as  he lived a legacy of his own kind!

 



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise
‘Put your own house in order rather than blaming’, Pakistan tells India

‘Put your own house in order rather than blaming’, Pakistan tells India
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Load More load more

Spotlight

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post