Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate

ISLAMABAD: PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah on Thursday defended his party’s decision to nominate Shehbaz Sharif for the election of Prime Minister.

“It is our prerogative to nominate anyone from our party for the coveted position,” Sanaullah told media persons. “PPP had not nominated Syed Khursheed Shah for the election of National Assembly Speaker with our consultation,” he argued.

Sanaullah said that PPP should come clean if it has changed its stance.

“The only objection I see from PPP’s point of view is that Asif Zardari may have under some compulsions,” he noted.

The former law minister said that his party would have no objections if Zardari managed to win some concessions.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N MNA Javed Abbasi urged the PPP to back PML-N’s candidate for the prime minister’s election.

“If PPP doesn’t vote our candidate, questions will be asked,” he said, adding that PML-N had backed the PPP’s candidate.