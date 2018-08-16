Thu August 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

KARACHI: As expected both the Pakistan Peoples’ party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clinched the top slots in Sindh and Khybey Pakhtwnkha on Thursday.

PPP’s Murad Ali Shah was elected as Sindh Chief Minister for the second consecutive term with a heavy margin by securing 97 votes while his rival Shaharyar Khan Mahar of Grand Demcratic Alliance begged 61 votes.

Mahmud Khan of PTI was elected 22nd chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein he defeated the candidate of joint opposition Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel by margin of 44 votes.

Mahmud Khan got 77 votes whereas, Mian Nisar Gul obtained 33 votes in the election held in the provincial assembly today.

PPP has fielded Murad Ali Shah for the office of chief minister for the second time on the promise to deliver on the party’s ambitious manifesto.

It was smooth sailing for the PPP as it has increased its representation in the assembly to 97 in the house of 168.

Shah previously served as the chief minister from July 29, 2016 to May 28, 2018.

After his election as Leader of the House, Shah expressed his gratitude to the MPAs for reposing their confidence  in him and assured to serve the people of Sindh without any discrimination.

PPP is the most popular party of the province, he said adding that we begged 3.9 million votes, 20 percent more than 2013.

Members belonging to opposition parties including Shaheryar Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance and those from PTI, MQM and MMA also spoke on the occasion.

Felicitating the newly elected CM, they assured to stand by him in matters that may be in the interest of Sindh and its people.

