German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler on Thursday expressed concern over reports that Twitter may face shutdown in Pakistan.

"Worried about press reports that #twitter is threatened in #pakistan," he wrote on Twitter.

The German envoy said social media must be handled with responsibility but it must not be blocked.

"A free country needs free social media," said he.

The Ambassador also shared a picture of himself with Pakistani students in his Twitter post.

The German envoy Ambassador who often uses Urdu language in his tweets is arguably the most famous foreign diplomat in Islamabad who frequently shares his photos from his visits to different parts of the country.







