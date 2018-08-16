Thu August 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

ISLAMABAD: Days after Pakistan's new prime minister Imran Khan takes oath on August 18, the country is scheduled  to hold presidential on September 4.

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday that  the nomination papers for the presidential election  can be filed with the presiding officers in Islamabad and the federating units by August 27, 12 noon.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 29.

Candidature can be withdrawn by 12 noon on August 30. The list of validated candidates will be published the same day at 1pm.

Voting for the presidential election will be held in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm on September 4.

The PTI emerged as  major political party in  National,  Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in the general election on July 25. It has also significant presence in Sindh and Balochistan.

The  number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies  that serve as electoral college in the presidential election  puts the PTI in  strong position to get its  nominee elected as president of  the country.

