August 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PESHAWAR: Mehmood Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been elected as chief minister Khyber Pakhtwnkha after securing 77 votes against his rival Mian Nisar Gul who could only beg 33 votes.

The election was carried out through  gathering the supporters of the  candidates  in separate places.

Khan's voters thronged the lobby number 2 of the house while  those belonging to the opposition alliance  gathered in the lobby number 1. 

The counting of members were carried out once the   lawmakers had settled in  their respective lobbies.

Mehmood Khan will take oath of his post on  Friday at the Governor House. Caretaker chief minister Dost Muhammad Khan is said to have vacated the official residence of  Chief Minister  before the election of Mr Khan. 

Khan succeeds Pervaiz Khattak who was  the chief minister of PTI government in the northwestern province of the country.

