PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PESHAWAR: Mehmood Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been elected as chief minister Khyber Pakhtwnkha after securing 77 votes against his rival Mian Nisar Gul who could only beg 33 votes.

The election was carried out through gathering the supporters of the candidates in separate places.

Khan's voters thronged the lobby number 2 of the house while those belonging to the opposition alliance gathered in the lobby number 1.

The counting of members were carried out once the lawmakers had settled in their respective lobbies.

Mehmood Khan will take oath of his post on Friday at the Governor House. Caretaker chief minister Dost Muhammad Khan is said to have vacated the official residence of Chief Minister before the election of Mr Khan.

Khan succeeds Pervaiz Khattak who was the chief minister of PTI government in the northwestern province of the country.