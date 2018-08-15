PML-N joined assemblies to record protest on rigging, manipulation of elections 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that people of Pakistan do not accept the NAB court flawed verdict against thrice elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif and consider it travesty of justice.



In a series of tweets, Shehbaz Sharif said, “NAB court's judgment clearly stated that the prosecution failed to establish any corruption allegation against Mian Nawaz Sharif. We are hopeful that the wrong done to him, his daughter and the son in law will be righted in the court and they will celebrate Eid with the people.”

Today a large number of party leaders and workers gathered outside NAB court in Islamabad to express their solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz said.

Commenting on joining assemblies, PML-N leader said, “We joined the assemblies to record our protest on the rigging and manipulation of GE2018.”

“We will make sure that all rigging instances are duly probed & the people's mandate is safeguarded. We will play our role to strengthen democratic traditions and uphold the civilian supremacy,” he continued.