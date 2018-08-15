Wed August 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Recurring mining fatalities unacceptable: HRCP

Lahore: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly urged the new government to prioritize the need for occupational health and safety in the mining sector. 

In a statement issued today, HRCP has mourned the deaths of at least 13 laborers and two rescue workers trapped and killed in a coal mine in Quetta’s Sanjadi area, following a gas explosion and cave-in on Monday.

‘Estimates from the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation indicate that, on average, between 100 and 200 laborers die in coal mine accidents every year. This is more than a grim statistic – it is an avoidable one. 

That the safety of not only miners, but also mine rescue workers is constantly at stake is intolerable. Coal mines should not be allowed to turn into graveyards.

‘HRCP urges the government to carry out an immediate exercise to estimate and document the workforce employed in the mining sector, given that mining accidents in smaller areas often go unreported. The regulatory regime must be extended and enforced to all workers employed in this industry, including small-scale mining.

 While the compensation and benefits offered by the sector must be commensurate with the hazardous nature of this work, it is critical to ensure that the risks are systematically mitigated in consultation with the workforce.

‘The state cannot afford to abnegate its role in protecting workers’ right to safe working conditions. The government must strengthen its inspection and regulatory functions to promote greater transparency, accountability and regular information sharing. Moreover, if such tragedies are not to recur, mine owners and operators must be subject to harsher penalties for failure to comply with prescribed standards and other offences.’

