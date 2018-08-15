Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians

The National Assembly session held on Monday to elect speaker and deputy speaker saw ample criticism from the female wing of the house after they allegedly became victim of discrimination and disrespect.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leader Shireen Mazari turned to Twitter, earlier today to call out former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq for referring to her as an ‘unguided missile.’

“Amused to hear Ayaz Sadiq attack me in NA calling me an unguided missile! Seems in the last Parl I was the only opposition person to upset PMLN! Also he doesn't realise missiles all have guided systems to hit their targets - usual N ignorance!” stated her tweet.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party’s female leader Sherry Rehman and Shazia Marri condemned the newly-elected National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar for overlooking the female MNAs coming to vote for the Deputy Speaker while giving standing ovations to the male members walking up to cast their votes.

Marri stated that all parliamentarians hold the same ground in the house regardless of their gender and therefore should be given equal treatment.

Senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman also stepped forward with similar claims highlighting the Speaker’s unwelcoming attitude towards women MNAs.

”T he newly appointed Speaker of the National Assembly by @PTIofficial Asad Qaiser is only standing up for male MNAs as they come up to vote for Deputy Speaker. The women MNAs r being ignored! Is this the new Pakistan? Shocking”, she stated on Twitter.