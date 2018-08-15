Sherry Rehman expresses shock over newly-elected NA speaker's prejudice

Opposition leader Senator Sherry Rehman frowned over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s newly-appointed speaker following his gender-biased gesture during the voting for the election of speaker and deputy speaker in National Assembly on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan People’s Party leader posted photos of the assembly's proceedings and pointed out speaker Asad Qaiser's prejudice as he stood up only for male MNAs during the ceremony and questioned PTI's slogan of Naya Pakistan on the matter.

"The newly appointed Speaker of the National Assembly by @PTIofficial Asad Qaiser is only standing up for male MNAs as they come up to vote for Deputy Speaker. The women MNAs r being ignored! Is this the new Pakistan? Shocking", the former senator wrote.

Asad Qaiser of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was elected as Speaker of the National Assembly on Wednesday, according to results announced by outgoing speaker Ayaz Sadiq.



The election was carried out through secret balloting.



After the announcement, opposition members protested loudly against the alleged rigging in the polls.

