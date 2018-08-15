Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests

ISLAMABAD: PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday condemned the rival PML-N for holding a protest outside the accountability court during Nawaz Sharif’s appearance in a corruption reference.

Scores of PML-N members held the protest as jail authorities brought former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the court from Adiala jail where he had been serving his 11-year jail term.

“Is this remains the behavior of the PML-N, Sharif's jail trial may be considered again,” Chaudhry told media persons.

To a question, he said that the alliance between PPP and PPP cannot last long. "This is an unnatural alliance which is going to fall apart sooner or later," he added.

On the subject of PTI's candidate for the post of Punjab chief minister, Chaudhry said the decision can be expected in a day or two.

He lamented that problems are being created regarding the election of the next president of Pakistan. “The Election Commission of Pakistan has yet to release the schedule regarding the election of the president,” he said.

Speaking about the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for August 18, Chaudhry said PTI's nominee Imran Khan will take the oath wearing a traditional sherwani.

"Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also took oath wearing a sherwani and so will Imran Khan," he added.