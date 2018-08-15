Three-day holiday announced for Eid ul Azha in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The federal government has announced three holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha.
The public holiday has been announced on August 21, 22 and 23 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday).
A notification has been announced in this regard by the government.
Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Wednesday August 22 (10th of Zilhaj).
