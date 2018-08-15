Two former federal ministers make it to KP assembly

PESHAWAR: Two senior politicians and former federal ministers Sardar Yousuf of PML(N) and Akram Khan Durrani of JUI(F) have landed in the provincial legislature after losing their constituencies of the National Assembly of Mansehra and Bannu in the general election, respectively.

Sardar Yousuf a former federal minister for religious affairs and a close aide of former prime minister of PML(N) had no option except to take oath of provincial assembly as he lost NA election against PTI new comer in his own district Manshera.

Similarly, Akram Khan Durrani who previously was federal minister for housing and works during PML(N) led government at the Center lost the NA seat to the PTI chief Imran Khan with a big margin.

However, he succeeded on provincial seat but that too with a very thin margin and had a very narrow escape in PK-90 Bannu defeated the PTI’s Adnan Wazir with small number of votes.

Adnan Wazir approached the election commission for total recounting of the votes polled in the constituency which if accepted may deprive JUI(F) big gun of the provincial seat.