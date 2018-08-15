Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker

Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

In parliament

In parliament
Private service

Private service
Three-day holiday announced for Eid ul Azha in Pakistan

Three-day holiday announced for Eid ul Azha in Pakistan

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad
KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy
Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis

Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis
Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests

Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests
Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Pakistan

APP
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two former federal ministers make it to KP assembly

PESHAWAR: Two senior politicians and former federal ministers Sardar Yousuf of PML(N) and Akram Khan Durrani of JUI(F) have landed in the provincial legislature after losing their constituencies of the National Assembly of Mansehra and Bannu in the general election, respectively.

Sardar Yousuf a former federal minister for religious affairs and a close aide of former prime minister of PML(N) had no option except to take oath of provincial assembly as he lost NA election against PTI new comer in his own district Manshera.

Similarly, Akram Khan Durrani who previously was federal minister for housing and works during PML(N) led government at the Center lost the NA seat to the PTI chief Imran Khan with a big margin.

However, he succeeded on provincial seat but that too with a very thin margin and had a very narrow escape in PK-90 Bannu defeated the PTI’s Adnan Wazir with small number of votes.

Adnan Wazir approached the election commission for total recounting of the votes polled in the constituency which if accepted may deprive JUI(F) big gun of the provincial seat.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad
Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests

Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests
Imran Khan submits nomination papers for PM

Imran Khan submits nomination papers for PM
Three-day holiday announced for Eid ul Azha in Pakistan

Three-day holiday announced for Eid ul Azha in Pakistan

Load More load more

Spotlight

Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad

Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat