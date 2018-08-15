Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker

Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

In parliament

In parliament
Private service

Private service
India to send manned mission to space by 2022: Modi

India to send manned mission to space by 2022: Modi
PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon

Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon
KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy
PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan

PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan
Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia

Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia
Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Son of man beaten by PTI lawmaker raises serious questions in Facebook post

KARACHI: After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf‘s newly elected MPA Imran Ali thrashed a citizen named Dawood Chauhan, in broad day light on the streets of Karachi, thousands have come out to express anger over the politician’s contemptible act.

Soon after, the MPA  was served a show cause notice by PTI, as he went on-record to tender an apology for the shameful act.

In recent development on the incident, Labib Chauhan, son of Mr. Dawood Chauhan, has posted a message on  Facebook, raising serious question over the debacle, and more importantly over ‘misuse of power’.

Labib, in the post, has stated that his father is a reputable man who works as Senior Director of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and has connections with Mr. Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Mr. Najeeb Haroon.

However, he questions,  if he was not related with these influential people, would MPA Imran still come and apologise for his indecent behaviour?

“What if my father was an unknown man, would Dr Imran have still came? With whose reference? We are a simple peace loving professional aviators. We still believe on the true acts as a Muslim and that is what my father showed as a person came to our home and apologised and My father accepted the apology. But if you were the son of this man, would you accept the apology? [sic] " he asks.

Labib’s post has  received almost 200,000 comments and over 300,000 shares so far. Many have voiced support to him and said that the MPA had no rights to misbehave with an elderly man the way he had.

Here is Labib’s full post: 



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pak-origin Mehreen Faruqi becomes Autralia's first female Muslim senator

Pak-origin Mehreen Faruqi becomes Autralia's first female Muslim senator
Imran Khan allowed to cast vote without CNIC

Imran Khan allowed to cast vote without CNIC
Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Nawaz Sharif describes Adiala Jail ordeal

Nawaz Sharif describes Adiala Jail ordeal

Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran Khan to wear Sherwani during oath-taking ceremony, confirms Fawad

Imran Khan to wear Sherwani during oath-taking ceremony, confirms Fawad
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

After wife Sania wished Pakistanis, Shoaib Malik felicitates Indians on 72nd Independence Day

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat