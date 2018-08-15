Son of man beaten by PTI lawmaker raises serious questions in Facebook post

KARACHI: After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf‘s newly elected MPA Imran Ali thrashed a citizen named Dawood Chauhan, in broad day light on the streets of Karachi, thousands have come out to express anger over the politician’s contemptible act.

Soon after, the MPA was served a show cause notice by PTI, as he went on-record to tender an apology for the shameful act.

In recent development on the incident, Labib Chauhan, son of Mr. Dawood Chauhan, has posted a message on Facebook, raising serious question over the debacle, and more importantly over ‘misuse of power’.

Labib, in the post, has stated that his father is a reputable man who works as Senior Director of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and has connections with Mr. Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Mr. Najeeb Haroon.

However, he questions, if he was not related with these influential people, would MPA Imran still come and apologise for his indecent behaviour?

“What if my father was an unknown man, would Dr Imran have still came? With whose reference? We are a simple peace loving professional aviators. We still believe on the true acts as a Muslim and that is what my father showed as a person came to our home and apologised and My father accepted the apology. But if you were the son of this man, would you accept the apology? [sic] " he asks.

Labib’s post has received almost 200,000 comments and over 300,000 shares so far. Many have voiced support to him and said that the MPA had no rights to misbehave with an elderly man the way he had.

Here is Labib’s full post:







