PTI MPA elect Ghulam Abbas dies of cardiac arrest

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA-elect from PP-222 (Jalalpur Pirwala),Ghulam Abbas Khaki died of cardiac failure late night Tuesday.
Four days back MPA-elect Khaki suffered heart attack and was shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad.
He remained unconscious till his death in the hospital.
The MPA-elect had won seat on PTI ticket after he defeated Mehdi Abbas Langah of PML-N with huge margin.
The funeral prayer would be held at Pul Khara,15 kilometres from Shujabad city.
Comments