Results: Speakers' election for National ,KP, Sindh ,Punjab assemblies





KARACHI: Members of National, Sindh, Punjab, and KP assemblies are casting their ballots to elect speakers and deputy speakers who will run the houses during the next five years.

According to resulst received so far, Mushtad Ghani and Siraj Durrani have been elected speakers of the KP and Sindh Assemblies respectively while voting in Punjab and the National Asssemby was still underway.

The elections of speaker and deputy speakers are conducted through secret balloting.

Following the result announcement, the successful candidates are administered oath.