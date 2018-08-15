Wed August 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Asad Qaiser of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was elected as Speaker of the National Assembly on Wednesday, according to results announced by outgoing speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

He contested the election for the speaker against Khursheed Shah, the joint candidate of the opposition.

The election was carried out through secret balloting.

Ayaz Sadiq announced that Asad Qaiser begged 176 votes out of total 330. Opposition's nominee Khursheed Shah got 146 votes. Eight votes were rejected.

After the announcement, opposition members protested loudly against the alleged rigging in the polls.

Later, the outgoing speaker administered the oath to the newly elected speaker.

