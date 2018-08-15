Imran Khan to wear Sherwani during oath-taking ceremony, confirms Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday told the media that Imran Khan would wear Sherwani during his oath-taking ceremony on August 18.

He said since Quaid-e-Muhammad Ali Jinnah had worn Sherwani, the PTI chairman would want to follow in the footsteps of the founding father of the nation.

Imran Khan is all set to become 21st prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan after his party won majority in the National Assembly election on July 25.

There has been speculation in the media about the dress he would wear on the day of his oath taking that would take place at he President House.

President Mamnoon Hussain would administer oath to the former cricket hero.



