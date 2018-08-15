Won't use Governor's House: Shah Farman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Farman on Wednesday said he would not stay in Governor's House if is given the constitutional post.



"If i become governor, I will not stay at the Governor's House," he said, adding that expenses of the governor's official residence would be cut while its status as symbol of VIP culture would also come to an end.

"10 to 15 marla house would be enough for me," said he while talking to the media.