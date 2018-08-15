Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

ISLAMABAD: The authorities on Wednesday arrested Anwar Majeed, owner Omni Group, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Majeed had appeared before the apex court in connection with fake bank accounts that were used for alleged money laundering along with his four sons.

An apex court bench headed by CHief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case.

Majeed's lawyer Shahid Hamid sought pre-arrest bail for his client. The CJ said it was FIA's discretion whether it arrests the suspects, adding that the apex court has not issued any orders in this regard.

The hearing was adjourned after the court ordered the Majeed family to become part of the investigation.

The chief justice said the court intends to form a Join Investigation Team (JIT) and it would welcome anyone willing to argue.



