Burj Khalifa lights up Pak flag in celebration of Independence Day

DUBAI: Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, lit up with green and white spectacular LED illumination of the Pakistani national flag on Tuesday night to celebrate the country’s 71 years of Independence.

A spectacular LED illumination of Pakistan National flag on Burj Khalifa mesmerized people gathered there to watch it in the night.

Burj Khalifa congratulated the people and the leadership of Pakistan on its official Twitter handle.

The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had earlier sent a congratulatory message to President Mamnoon Hussain of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had also sent similar messages to President Hussain.