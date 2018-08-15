Wed August 15, 2018
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

'Vote must decide country's fate'

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

The choice is Imran's

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Country's economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Burj Khalifa lights up Pak flag in celebration of Independence Day

DUBAI: Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world,  lit up with green and white spectacular LED illumination of the Pakistani national flag on Tuesday night to celebrate the country’s 71 years  of Independence.

A spectacular LED illumination of Pakistan National flag on Burj Khalifa mesmerized people gathered there to watch it in the night.

Burj Khalifa congratulated the people and the leadership of Pakistan on its official Twitter handle.

The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had earlier sent a congratulatory message to President Mamnoon Hussain of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had also sent similar messages to President Hussain.

